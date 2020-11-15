The US dollar rebounded after getting walloped a week earlier, courtesy of the US election. Inflation numbers will be in focus this week, with key releases in the UK, the eurozone and Canada. Eurozone GDP bounced back in Q3 with a gain of 12.6%, after coming in at -12.1%. German CPI posted a small gain […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 16-20 – US dollar improves, inflation eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

