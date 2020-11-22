Investors continue to show a tolerance for risk, despite the resurgence of Covid-19. This sentiment has weighed on the US dollar. The focus this week will be on PMIs, as well as GDP releases in the US and Japan. Eurozone inflation remains weak, reflective of poor economic conditions in the eurozone. Headline CPI declined by […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 23-27 – US dollar remains under pressure appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 23-27 – US dollar remains under pressure - November 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 23-27 – Investors await Japan inflation data - November 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 23-27 – Aussie remains in calm waters - November 22, 2020