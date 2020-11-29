The US dollar continues to struggle against the major currencies. Will the greenback turn things around this week? Highlights include PMIs as well as GDP reports in Canada and Australia. The week ends with US nonfarm payrolls, which is a market-mover. German GDP bounced back in the third quarter, with a gain of 8.5%. This […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story