The US dollar was mixed across the board despite big events in markets. Will this continue? The upcoming week features events from all over the world. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. Jay Powell has been nominated to be the next Chair of the Fed. Trump, troubled with developments in the Mueller investigation […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook – Nov. 6-10 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Forex Weekly Outlook – Nov. 6-10 2017 - November 3, 2017
- US dollar bounces back on strong ISM services – updates - November 3, 2017
- Canada gains 35.3K, better than expected – USD/CAD falls - November 3, 2017