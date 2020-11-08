It was a week marked by exceptional volatility, with the US dollar showing broad losses against the G-10 currencies, courtesy of the US election. Expectations of a Democrat “blue wave” fueled sharp a buying frenzy away from the greenback, and although this scenario failed to materialize, the US dollar selloff continued throughout the week. Central […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 9-13 – US election triggers volatility appeared first on Forex Crunch.

