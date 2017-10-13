The greenback was unable to hold onto its rally as weak inflation continues weighing. What’s next? We will hear some Fed reactions and also a wide variety of figures from all over the world Here are the highlights for the upcoming week. The Fed meeting minutes, dovish comments from some Fed officials and finally weak […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook – Oct. 16-20 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
