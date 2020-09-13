The Eurozone and Japan reported significant contraction in GDP in Q2, reflecting the devastating impact of Corvid-19. The US dollar, which has sagged in recent weeks, recorded broad gains, as the greenback appears to have found some traction. Eurozone GDP for Q2 was revised to -11.8%, up from the earlier reading of -12.1%. The ECB […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Sep. 14-18 – Central banks, employment data in focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story