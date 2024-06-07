A former senior-level employee in the technology operations division at Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has confessed to orchestrating a scheme to defraud the company of at least $2.3 million, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.Priya Bhambi, alongside an alleged co-conspirator who was not employed by Takeda, is facing charges from an indictment filed on March 23, 2023.From January to October 2022, Bhambi and her co-conspirator allegedly devised and implemented a fraudulent scheme to siphon $2.3 million from Takeda by submitting falsified invoices for nonexistent consulting services under a phantom consulting company, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.The co-conspirator, reportedly working in conjunction with Bhambi, is accused of forming Evoluzione Consulting LLC in February 2022. Bhambi then allegedly set up a website for Evoluzione, populated with fabricated content including bogus blog posts, to create an illusion of legitimacy.Following the incorporation of Evoluzione, Bhambi, purportedly with the co-conspirator’s collaboration, submitted a statement of work to Takeda, which culminated in a master services agreement and a $3.542 million purchase order for consulting services. Between March and May 2022, the duo is said to have concocted and sent five separate invoices to Takeda, each amounting to $460,000. These invoices were for services that Evoluzione never delivered, yet Takeda sanctioned payments for them, transferring the funds to business accounts allegedly set up by the co-conspirator in Evoluzione’s name.Through this scheme, Bhambi and her co-conspirator misappropriated $2.3 million from Takeda. The illicitly acquired funds were reportedly used to purchase a Mercedes-Benz Model E, a diamond engagement ring, make a down payment on a $1.875 million condominium in Boston’s Seaport District, and place a deposit on a wedding venue, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office.In response to these charges, the Court has issued seizure warrants for the Mercedes-Benz, over $1 million in fraudulent proceeds from accounts controlled by the defendants, and $49,985 from the wedding venue deposit. Additionally, a restraining order has been enacted to safeguard the Seaport condominium for potential forfeiture.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com