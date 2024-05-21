Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has announced the appointment of Jamie Pierson as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Pierson takes over from Rebecca Garbrick, who is leaving the company but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition.Jamie Pierson brings a wealth of experience to Forward Air. He most recently served as CFO of MV Transportation, a major privately-held passenger transport contracting company in North America, until January 2024. Before his tenure at MV Transportation, Pierson held several high-ranking roles, including Executive Vice President and CFO of Ecobat Technologies and YRC Worldwide Inc.Forward Air has commenced the search for a permanent CFO, enlisting the help of an executive search firm.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com