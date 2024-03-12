In February 2024, the Food Price Index (FPI) in New Zealand experienced a notable decline of 1.8% compared to the previous month. This downturn follows a 1.2% increase in January 2024. The recent data update on 12 March 2024 revealed that the current FPI for February stood at -0.6%.The Month-over-Month comparison highlights the significant shift in consumer food prices within a short period. This decrease in the FPI may have implications for inflation and consumer spending trends in New Zealand. As the country navigates economic fluctuations, monitoring key indicators like the FPI provides insights into the broader financial landscape and potential impacts on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com