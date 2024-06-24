Fractyl Health Inc. (GUTS) has unveiled new data from its preclinical Rejuva pancreatic gene therapy program through an oral presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL.Rejuva is the company’s adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy program (PGTx). This innovative approach is designed to facilitate the durable production of GLP-1 in the pancreas, aiming to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes effectively. The study presented at ADA contrasted the outcomes of a single dose of Rejuva against daily semaglutide treatment on body composition and glycemic parameters in a well-validated mouse model of diet-induced obesity (DIO). The study also explored the impact of a single Rejuva dose in diet-induced obesity mice after discontinuation of semaglutide.The findings highlighted that Rejuva can sustainably enhance body composition and fasting glucose levels, in some cases outperforming semaglutide by reinstating GLP-1 production through a one-time treatment.Furthermore, the company emphasized that the data indicated Rejuva’s potential to maintain improvements even after semaglutide cessation. This underscores the therapy’s promise in addressing a crucial need in managing obesity and type 2 diabetes: offering a dependable “off-ramp” from chronic GLP-1 treatments, thereby enabling individuals to retain weight loss and blood sugar benefits after stopping medication.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com