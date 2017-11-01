Franc Falls Ahead Of Swiss PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, Switzerland’s manufacturing PMI is due. The corresponding index is forecast to fall slightly to 61.3 in October from 61.7 in September.

Ahead of the data, the franc dropped against its major rivals.

The franc was worth 0.9995 against the greenback, 113.96 against the yen, 1.1632 against the euro and 1.3293 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.

