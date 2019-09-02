Franc Falls Ahead Of Swiss PMI

At 3.30 am ET Monday, Swiss SVME manufacturing PMI for August will be out. Ahead of the data, the franc fell against its major rivals.

The franc was worth 107.18 against the yen, 1.0890 against the euro, 1.2054 against the pound and 0.9915 against the greenback as of 3:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com