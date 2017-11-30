Franc Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Swiss GDP Data

At 1.45 am ET Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss GDP data. The economy is expected to expand 0.6 percent sequentially, following second quarter’s 0.3 percent increase.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.

The franc was worth 0.9846 against the greenback, 113.91 against the yen, 1.1682 against the euro and 1.3256 against the pound as of 1:40 am ET.

