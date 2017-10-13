Franc Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Swiss Producer And Import Prices

At 3.15 am ET Friday, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss producer and import prices data. Producer and import prices are forecast to climb at a steady pace of 0.6 percent in September.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the pound, greenback and the yen, it rose against the euro.

The franc was worth 0.9753 against the greenback, 114.69 against the yen, 1.2973 against the pound and 1.1533 against the euro as of 3:10 am ET.

