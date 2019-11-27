Franc Little Changed After Swiss Economic Sentiment Index

After the release of Swiss economic sentiment index for November at 4.00 am ET Wednesday, the franc changed little against its major counterparts.

The franc was trading at 109.42 against the yen, 1.0980 against the euro, 1.2819 against the pound and 0.9977 against the greenback around 4:03 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com