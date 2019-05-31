Franc Little Changed After Swiss Retail Sales

After the release of Swiss retail sales for April at 2.30 am ET Friday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.

The franc was trading at 108.24 against the yen, 1.1204 against the euro, 1.0064 against the greenback and 1.2682 against the pound around 2:32 am ET.

