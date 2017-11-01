Franc Little Changed Following Swiss PMI Data

Following the release of Swiss manufacturing PMI for October at 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the franc changed little against its major rivals.

The franc was worth 0.9994 against the greenback, 113.99 against the yen, 1.1633 against the euro and 1.3292 against the pound around 4:32 am ET.

