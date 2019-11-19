Franc Mixed After Swiss Trade Data

Following the release of Swiss foreign trade data at 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc changed little against the yen and the greenback, it ticked down against the euro and the pound.

The franc was trading at 0.9898 against the greenback, 109.73 against the yen, 1.0969 against the euro and 1.2836 against the pound around 2:03 am ET.

