Franc Mixed Ahead Of SNB Decision

At 3.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss National Bank is set to announce its quarterly monetary policy assessment. The bank is expected to hold its new policy rate at -0.75 percent.

Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc was steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.

The franc was worth 108.35 against the yen, 1.1013 against the euro, 1.2441 against the pound and 0.9973 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.

