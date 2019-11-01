Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss CPI, Retail Sales

At 3.30 am ET Friday, the Federal Statistical Office is set to release Swiss inflation data for October and retail sales for September. Economists forecast consumer prices to remain flat on year in October, following a 0.1 percent rise in September.

The franc traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of these data. While the franc held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the euro.

The franc was worth 109.52 against the yen, 0.9860 against the greenback, 1.1008 against the euro and 1.2778 against the pound at 3:25 am ET.

