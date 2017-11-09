Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Jobless Rate

At 1.45 am ET Thursday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in October.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback and the euro, it fell against the yen. Against the pound, the currency held steady.

The franc was worth 113.80 against the yen, 0.9981 against the greenback, 0.9981 against the euro and 1.3110 against the pound as of 1:40 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com