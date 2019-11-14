Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Producer & Import Prices

Swiss producer and import prices for October are due at 2:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc dropped against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.

The franc was worth 109.89 against the yen, 1.0881 against the euro, 1.2694 against the pound and 0.9891 against the greenback at 2:25 am ET.

