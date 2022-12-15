The Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy announcement is due at 3:30 am ET Thursday. The central bank is set to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 1 percent.

Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.

The franc was worth 146.89 against the yen, 0.9856 against the euro, 1.1457 against the pound and 0.9271 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.

