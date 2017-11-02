Franc Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Swiss Retail Sales

At 4.15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland’s retail sales data is due. Economists forecast sales to grow 0.3 percent on year in September, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in August.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the euro, yen and the pound, it held steady against the greenback.

The franc was worth 1.0000 against the greenback, 114.11 against the yen, 1.1635 against the euro and 1.3267 against the pound as of 4:10 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com