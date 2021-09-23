Franc Slightly Down After SNB Decision

As expected, the Swiss National Bank kept its policy rate and interest on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 percent. The franc fell slightly against its major counterparts after the decision.

The franc was trading at 118.85 against the yen, 1.0835 against the euro, 1.2630 against the pound and 0.9254 against the greenback around 3:35 am ET.

