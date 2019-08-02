Franc Steady Ahead Of Swiss CPI Data

The Federal Statistical Office will release Swiss consumer price index for July at 2:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect the CPI to drop 0.4 percent on month, after a flat reading in the previous month.

Ahead of the data, the franc held steady against its major rivals.

The franc was worth 108.34 against the yen, 1.0959 against the euro, 1.1975 against the pound and 0.9883 against the greenback at 2:25 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com