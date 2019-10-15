Franc Steady Ahead Of Swiss Producer & Import Prices

At 2.30 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss producer and import prices for September. Economists forecast producer and import prices to fall 1.7 percent annually, following a 1.9 percent drop in August.

Ahead of the data, the franc held steady against its major counterparts.

The franc was worth 108.66 against the yen, 0.9966 against the greenback, 1.2574 against the pound and 1.0991 against the euro at 2:25 am ET.

