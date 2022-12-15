As expected, the Swiss National Bank raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to 1 percent from 0.50 percent. The franc fell against its major counterparts after the decision.

The franc was trading at 146.55 against the yen, 0.9885 against the euro, 1.1482 against the pound and 0.9300 against the greenback around 3:35 am ET.

