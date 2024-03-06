The latest data on the France Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 is in, showing a slight improvement in the sector. The PMI for construction in France increased from 39.6 in January to 41.9 in February of the same year. This uptick indicates a relatively moderate growth in the construction industry despite the challenges it faced previously.The comparison, done on a month-over-month basis, reveals this positive change in the sector. The data was updated on March 6, 2024, highlighting the current state of the construction industry in France. This incremental improvement could be a sign of stability and potential growth in the sector as it moves forward in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com