France Consumer Prices Remain Flat In September

French consumer prices remained flat in September, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices remained unchanged on a yearly basis in September, after rising 0.2 percent in August. The annual rate was revised down from +0.1 percent.

At the same time, core inflation held steady at 0.5 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent, which was faster than the 0.1 percent drop seen in August but in line with the initial estimate.

Services prices declined sharply by 1.5 percent on month and prices of energy were down 0.7 percent. Food prices decreased 0.5 percent, while manufactured product prices rebounded 1.6 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped at a faster rate of 0.6 percent month-on-month, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

Year-on-year, the HICP was stable after the 0.2 percent increase in August. The month-on-month and year-on-year changes in the HICP have been confirmed.

