France Current Account Deficit Widens In February

France’s current account deficit widened in February, mainly due to a fall in the surplus of services, figures from the Bank of France showed Tuesday.

The working-day and seasonally adjusted current account deficit was EUR 3.8 billion from EUR 3.1 billion in January.

The surplus in services decreased by EUR 0.9 billion and the deficit in goods shrunk by EUR 0.2 billion. The trade deficit narrowed despite an increase in the energy bill.

The financial account witnessed outflows exceeding inflows by EUR 10.9 billion.

