France's current account balance achieved a surplus in February, largely attributed to a decrease in the goods trade deficit and a concurrent increase in a surplus on services trade. This was confirmed by a statement from the Bank of France.In February, the current account record showed a surplus of 0.9 billion Euros, contrasting with a deficit of 0.5 billion Euros in January. The deficit in goods trade reduced, totaling 4.0 billion Euros from the previous month's 4.6 billion Euros, and the surplus on services trade also swelled to 4.0 billion Euros from 3.1 billion Euros.However, it's worth noting that income decreased to 0.8 billion Euros from the prior month's 1.0 billion Euros. In the twelve months leading to February, there was a total current account deficit of 11.8 billion Euros, a significant improvement compared to the 63.8 billion Euros deficit registered in the same period the preceding year.Lastly, the financial account recorded a 0.1 billion Euros surplus, a decrease from January's surplus of 0.6 billion Euros.