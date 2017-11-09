France GDP To Grow 0.5% In Q4: BoF Survey

Breaking News
Insta Forex in Forex Analysis

France’s economy is forecast to grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, according to survey data from Bank of France.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen in the third quarter.

Sentiment among manufacturers strengthened to the highest level since April 2011. The corresponding index came in at 106 in October versus revised 105 in September.

Economists had forecast the indicator to rise to 105 from September’s originally estimated value of 104.

Business leaders expect industrial production to grow at a similar pace in November.

The business sentiment index in services climbed marginally to 102 in October from 101 a month ago. This was the highest level since June 2011.

Activity levels increased throughout the services sector, except in accommodation and food services. Services activity is forecast to accelerate slightly in November.

At the same time, the indicator for construction held steady at 103 in October. Business leaders expect activity to grow at a slightly slower pace in November.

