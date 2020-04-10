France Industrial Output Rises At Slower Pace

French industrial production grew more than expected in February, data from the statistical office Insee revealed Friday.

Industrial production expanded 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the expected rate of 0.1 percent. However, this was slower than the 1.1 percent increase seen in January.

Likewise, manufacturing output climbed 0.9 percent, following January’s 1.2 percent rise.

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum rebounded 4.9 percent and transport equipment output recovered in February, up 2 percent. However, machinery and equipment output growth eased to 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, growth in mining and quarrying output accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent.

Data showed that industrial production declined 1.4 percent in three months to February and manufacturing output was down 1.3 percent.

