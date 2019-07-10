France Industrial Production Growth At 1-1/2-Year High

France’s industrial production grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in May, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.1 percent increase in April. Economists had expected 1.6 percent rise.

The latest production was the highest since December 2017, when it was 4.6 percent.

Manufacturing output grew 3.4 percent annually in May after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Industrial production increased 2.1 percent month-on-month in May, following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent growth.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rose 1.6 percent in May, after a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

