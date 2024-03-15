The latest figures from France’s statistical office, INSEE, indicate a slight dip in consumer price inflation in February, contrary to initial estimates. Consumer price inflation fell slightly from January’s 3.1 percent to 3.0 percent, a slightly less reduction than the initially estimated 2.9 percent.Notably, this is the lowest inflation rate since December 2021 when it was at 2.8 percent. This drop in inflation is largely attributed to the deceleration in food and manufactured products prices.Food price inflation dropped to 3.6 percent in February, down from 5.7 percent in January. In the same period, the year-on-year price growth in manufactured products slowed from 0.7 percent to 0.4 percent.Meanwhile, the costs for services remained steady with a 3.2 percent inflation rate, while energy charges saw an accelerated growth rate.Looking at the month-to-month data, the consumer price index (CPI) bounced up by 0.9 percent, contrasting January’s 0.2 percent reduction. This scale of increase slightly surpassed the 0.8 percent rise predicted in the previous report.The inflation rate based on the European Union’s standards slowed down to 3.2 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January. Initially, this rate of increase was reported to be at 3.1 percent.Lastly, the month-on-month contrast showed that the EU-harmonised index of consumer prices went up by 0.9 percent, recovering from a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding month, as initially estimated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com