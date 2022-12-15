The confidence among French manufacturers remained steady in November, as an improvement in the assessment of the past production and future selling prices were offset by the weaker view on foreign demand and increased concerns of recession ahead.

The manufacturing confidence index came in at 101 in December, unchanged from November, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The sub-index measuring manufacturers’ views towards past production rose to 8 in December from 0 in November, while the overall order book balance held steady at -16.

General production expectations improved somewhat in December, with the corresponding index rising -7 from -10, while personal production expectations of manufacturers fell marginally to 16 from 17.

Meanwhile, the finished-goods inventory balance remained stable at its highest level since 2008, with the corresponding index standing at 27.

The index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months increased further in December, as the relevant index stood at 49 versus 39 in November.

Business managers expressed great concern about economic conditions in December, as the corresponding index rose to a new record high.

The overall business confidence index that comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors, namely, manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, remained stable for the third straight month at 102.0 in December.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com