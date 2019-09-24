France Manufacturing Confidence Weakens In September

France’s manufacturing sentiment weakened in September, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

The manufacturing confidence index fell slightly to 102 from revised 103 in August. The score came in line with expectations.

The balance of opinion on overall order books increased for the second consecutive month, to -11 in September, after reaching its lowest level over four years in July.

Likewise, the balance of opinion on export books advanced again, to -9 in September, after hitting a five-year low point last June.

Industrialists were more optimistic than in the previous month on the general production prospects. The corresponding balance doubled to 4 from 2 in August.

However, the industrialists’ balance of opinion on their personal production expectations weakened in September, as the indicator fell to 6 from 9.

The survey showed that the overall business confidence index rose slightly to 106 in September from 105 in August.

