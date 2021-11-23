France Nov Composite PMI Flash At 4-month High 56.3 Vs. 54.7 In Oct, Consensus 53.6
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *France Nov Composite PMI Flash At 4-month High 56.3 Vs. 54.7 In Oct, Consensus 53.6 - November 23, 2021
- *France Nov Services PMI Flash At 46-month High 58.2 Vs. 56.6 In Oct, Consensus 56.0 - November 23, 2021
- *France Nov Manufacturing PMI Flash At 2-month High 54.6 Vs. 53.6 In Oct, Consensus 53.0 - November 23, 2021