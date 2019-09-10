France Payroll Employment Rises At Slower Pace In Q2

France payroll job creation grew at a slower pace in the second quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Net payroll job creation reached 56,200, up 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. This was slower than the 0.4 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Payroll employment increased by 45,800 in the private sector compared to 100,400 in the previous quarter. Employment increased in the public sector by 10,500 jobs after rising 2,200 a quarter ago.

Payroll employment rose 1,400 in industry and by 6,400 in construction. Payroll employment increased by 33,900 in market services, data showed.

