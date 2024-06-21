France’s private sector experienced its steepest contraction in four months in June, primarily due to a renewed decline in new orders, according to flash survey results from S&P Global released on Friday.The headline HCOB flash composite output index unexpectedly dropped to 48.2 in June from 48.9 in May. Analysts had projected a score of 49.5.This figure indicates a moderate but accelerating downturn in private sector activity, with both the manufacturing and services sectors experiencing sharper declines. The contraction was notably more severe among goods producers.The flash services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 from 49.3 in the previous month, contrary to expectations of it rising to 50.0.Similarly, the manufacturing PMI decreased to 45.3 from April’s 46.4, missing the forecasted level of 46.8. Declining client numbers and a reduction in incoming new business significantly impacted activity levels, marking the largest fall in new business since January.As new work orders dwindled, companies redirected resources to clear existing backlogs, resulting in the fastest depletion rate of outstanding business in five months.Despite the challenging demand environment, employment continued to grow in June. However, the pace of job creation was the slowest since March.Business confidence hit its lowest point since the start of the year, with companies expressing uncertainty about the forthcoming election results and broader geopolitical risks. Additionally, the survey indicated that input price inflation remained unchanged from May’s 38-month low.Prices for goods and services saw a noticeably softer increase in June, with the rate of price growth slowing to its weakest since February 2021.Economist Norman Liebke from HCOB suggested that the French economy likely grew by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.”For the third and fourth quarters, we anticipate a GDP boost from the Olympics taking place in July and August in France,” Liebke added.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com