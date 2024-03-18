France recently conducted a 12-Month BTF Auction, resulting in a significant increase in the auction rate to 3.526%. This marks a rise from the previous rate of 3.45%. The data was updated on March 18, 2024, indicating the most recent developments in the French economy. The BTF (Bons du Trésor à Taux Fixe et à Intérêt Précompté) auctions play a crucial role in the country’s financial market and are closely monitored by investors and analysts for insights into France’s economic health and government debt management. This uptick in the auction rate could reflect changing market conditions and investor sentiment towards French government securities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com