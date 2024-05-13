The latest data from France reveals a rise in the 12-Month BTF Auction rates. The previous indicator stood at 3.460%, while the most recent figure has climbed to 3.481%. This uptick suggests a shift in investor sentiment or market conditions impacting short-term French government debt. The data was last updated on May 13, 2024, indicating a recent development in the country’s economic landscape. Investors and analysts keen on monitoring French financial markets will be attentive to further trends in BTF auction rates amidst global economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com