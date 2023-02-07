France’s trade deficit widened in December as exports declined amid rising imports, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.

The trade deficit climbed to EUR 14.93 billion in December from EUR 13.56 billion in November.?

In the corresponding month of 2021, the deficit totalled EUR 12.06 billion. ?

Exports decreased 0.5 percent from the previous month, while imports grew 1.7 percent in December.

On a yearly basis, exports logged double-digit growth of 16.2 percent. At the same time, imports registered a faster increase of 19.3 percent.

During the fourth quarter, exports remained flat compared to the third quarter. At the same time, imports showed?a negative growth of 4.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com