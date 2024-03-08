France’s trade deficit rose earlier this year, as exports declined at a quicker pace than imports. This information was made public on Friday by the customs office.The trade deficit unexpectedly swelled to 7.4 billion euros in January, up from 6.4 billion euros in December. Forecasts suggested an increase to 6.5 billion euros. This time last year, the deficit stood at a total of 11.8 billion euros.There was a noticeable decrease of 3.1 percent in exports on a monthly basis. Conversely, imports experienced a relatively slower growth rate of 1.1 percent. Considering the situation annually, exports saw a 3.0 percent decrease, whilst imports registered a significant 13.1 percent fall.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com