France Unemployment Rises Slightly In October

French unemployment increased slightly in October, data from the Labour Ministry revealed Friday.

The number of registered unemployed rose 0.2 percent from the previous month to 3,483,600 in October.

According to data published earlier by the statistical office, the jobless rate climbed to 9.7 percent in the third quarter from 9.5 percent in the second quarter. This was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Nonetheless, the Purchasing Managers’ survey from IHS Markit, released on Thursday, showed that private sector firms continued to hire additional staff in November, extending the latest period of job creation to 13 months.

