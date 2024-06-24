France has witnessed a slight drop in the yield of its 12-month BTFs (Bon du Trésor à taux fixe) at the latest auction held on June 24, 2024. The current yield fell to 3.437%, down from the previous yield of 3.452%.This modest decrease highlights a nuanced shift in the financial climate for French Treasury securities over the past few months. The BTF auction is a critical indicator for investors, reflecting the market’s confidence and economic outlook towards short-term French government debt.The marginal reduction in yield suggests a mild increase in demand for these secure investment instruments, possibly influenced by various economic factors and investor sentiment towards France’s fiscal policies. Market analysts will be closely observing upcoming auctions to determine if this trend continues and what it implies for France’s short-term borrowing costs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com