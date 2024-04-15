In the latest update on the French 3-Month BTF Auction, the country’s short-term borrowing costs experienced a slight decrease. The previous indicator stood at 3.827%, while the most recent auction resulted in rates of 3.814%. This adjustment indicates a marginal drop in borrowing costs for the French government. The data was last updated on 15 April 2024, highlighting the current trend in the country’s financial market. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future auctions to gauge the trajectory of France’s borrowing rates and its impact on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com