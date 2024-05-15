French consumers witnessed a notable uptick in inflation as the CPI Non-Seasonally Adjusted (NSA) surged to 0.50% in April 2024, up significantly from the 0.20% recorded in March. The latest data, updated on May 15, 2024, highlights a growing pressure on prices in the French economy.In a month-over-month comparison, the 0.50% increase in April is a considerable jump from the slight 0.20% rise observed in March, suggesting that inflationary pressures are intensifying. This uptick may be reflective of various underlying economic factors, including potential increases in consumer demand, cost-push inflation, or other market dynamics.The acceleration of the CPI NSA indicates a shift in the economic landscape, prompting economists and policymakers to closely monitor the developments. As the French economy navigates these inflationary trends, future CPI readings and broader economic indicators will be critical in assessing the overall trajectory and formulating appropriate responses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com